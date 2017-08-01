Murder accused pleads not guilty

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A 23-year-old Windhoek resident accused of murdering Alfeus Nanapo has denied guilt to the charge of murder.

During the start of the trial in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court in Katutura, Simeon Mweshitumba pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. He explained to the court that even though he understood the charge against him he opted to take a not guilty plea.

Mweshitumba’s defence attorney, Mbanga Siyomunji, informed the court that although the not guilty plea was in accordance with his instructions, reasons for such a plea would not be furnished in court, meaning his client will take a vow of silence during the trial.

In addition, Siyomunji said the onus is on the State to prove its case against his client.

The prosecution alleges Mweshitumba is guilty of murdering Nanapo, who was killed on the night of November 30, 2013 after Mweshitumba allegedly stabbed him with a knife. The incident took place at a local shebeen in the Havana residential area of Windhoek.

What led to the stabbing incident is still not known. Although Nanapo was arrested by the police at Oshivelo after an attempt to flee from prosecution, he was nevertheless released on bail after more than 10 months in custody.

State Prosecutor Menencia Hinda told the court that to prove its case against Mweshitumba, the State would call three witnesses to explain the events that led to the death of Nanapo on the night in question.

Magistrate Elina Nandago postponed the matter for continuation of trial to October 25 and cautioned Mweshitumba to be at court on the date scheduled, as a failure to appear would lead to a warrant for his arrest being issued.