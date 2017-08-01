MultiChoice celebrates Silver Jubilee

It was camera, lights and action! as the best in Namibian entertainment dazzled a star-studded crowd at an evening filled with glitz and glamour as MultiChoice Namibia celebrated its Silver Jubilee last Thursday.

The gala event took place at MultiChoice Namibia head office in Eros, Windhoek with the theme centred on choice, to showcase its journey through a number of exciting performances and insightful speeches.

President Hage Geingob and First Lady Monica Geingos were also in attendance. Guests also included top government officials and members of the MultiChoice Africa family flew in from across the continent for the festivities.

MultiChoice Africa CEO Brand de Villiers was joined by MultiChoice Africa regional director for Southern Africa Patricia van Rooyen.

MCs for the night, TLC Next Great Presenter winner David Mbeha and The Third Will Actress, Tjuna Kauapirura set the scene for a night that took the audience on an adventure of great entertainment on DStv and GOtv.

Guests were also entertainment by homegrown talent including Namibian artists who have featured on the DStv and GOtv platforms, including Stefan Ludik, Gazza, Lady May, Sally performing their classical hit songs, as well as some of the Namibian contestants of Big Brother Africa.

Via video link, MultiChoice Namibia’s general manager, Roger Gertze, outlined the contribution that MultiChoice Namibia has made to the country.

“Through investing in infrastructure, technology and, most importantly, in people, MultiChoice Namibia has a direct economic impact of some US$11,9 million each year. Our Namibian footprint spans three branches; 13 agents; 120 accredited installers and 70 formal retailers.”

Chairperson of Multichoice Namibia Board of Directors Milka Mungunda echoed Gertze’s sentiments with regard to the company’s contribution to the country over the past 25 years,

“MultiChoice empowered Namibians to make a difference in their communities by equipping them with additional skills, financial assistance and educational training. The outcome of this is them becoming more confident and having faith in themselves. Through that they become better people and more conscious of themselves and their environment.”

CEO de Villiers voiced his praise for the MultiChoice Namibia team saying, “Our very existence is due to the loyalty of our valued customers – and our commitment is to ensure that you have the very best television experience possible – the best content, the best technology and the best customer experience.

“Thank you to the dedicated and hardworking Namibian staff, agents and installers who make it all happen – ensuring that our customers are connected to the best entertainment, news and sport from around the world 24 hours a day – every day of the year. Most importantly, thank you to our customers for their ongoing support.”

During his address, President Geingob acknowledged MultiChoice Namibia’s contribution to the country.

“To the MultiChoice Namibia family in its entirety, I am sure you must all be very proud of this milestone. MultiChoice Namibia reached incredible heights and the Silver Jubilee is without a doubt an event of epic proportions. Namibian success stories such as these must be told wherever the MultiChoice footprint is established,” he said.