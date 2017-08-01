Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service

Query: President Hage Geingob, let the Ministry of Youth provide a report on how many young people were trained and received assistance from the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme in 2017.

Response: The Namibia Youth Credit Scheme (NYCS) is a loan guarantee programme aimed at providing financial capital to youth that do not have adequate collateral to access loans from the mainstream banking system. NYCS also provides basic business management training to beneficiaries. The financial constraints affecting the ministry have forced the ministry to abruptly halt some of its programmes. Unfortunately, the training of the youth and the loans provided at the end of the training, had to be shelved.

Query: Minister of youth, please come to our rescue. We received business training last year through the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme, but up to now we did not receive the loans to start our businesses. Some of the youth in our small town are still waiting to be trained. What is happening with the Namibia Youth Credit Scheme? We are waiting, as most of the youth in our town are unemployed.

Response: The Namibia Youth Credit Scheme (NYCS) is a loan guarantee programme aimed at providing financial capital to youth that do not have adequate collateral to access loans from the mainstream banking system. NYCS also provides basic business management training to beneficiaries, prior to them being given their initial loans. As the writer rightfully said, the ministry initiated its 2016 intake, but due to financial constraints affecting the whole of government, the awarding of loans had to be shelved. As everyone is aware, the ministry is amongst those ministries that receives the smallest budget and the subsequent budget cuts simply meant that various programmes had to be cut. The ministry sympathises with the plight of the youth and would wholeheartedly prefer to continue with the programme, but for now, it has to abide by the budget cuts.

