Boesman’s offspring continue his legacy at Katutura Expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-About 99 percent of some 120 prized animals showcasing at the seventh Katutura Expo, which opens its doors today, are Brahmans underlining Namibia’s status as a Brahman-producing country.

Fifteen of the Brahmans are offspring of Boesman, the legendary Red Brahman who died last year, shortly after it was crowned best Brahman in Africa, and second best in the world.

An excited chief organiser of the agricultural section and owner of Boesman’s offspring, Ace Kavari, promises the best Katutura Expo ever with commercial, communal and emerging farmers bringing more than 260 animals to Windhoek despite the trying economic times.

“It is just phenomenal the lengths our farmers have gone to in making this event possible,” he notes with the arrival of among the last animals at the expo showgrounds in the heart of Katutura.

The Katutura Expo has grown in leaps and bounds and has become much more than just another expo providing commercial, communal and emerging farmers with a much more intimate platform.

Kavari says he is pleasantly surprised by how much the genetics of both cattle and small stock have improved in a very short time and applauds commercial, emerging and communal farmers for their hands in the project in which he foresees a bright future.

The local livestock industry is embarking on another giant leap from today towards turning the annual Katutura Expo into a showpiece of note for the capital when the doors swing open and visitors can view some of the best animals in the country competing for top spots.

What was hailed a revolution in presenting livestock at this hugely popular event last year, will gain further momentum during the week as communal, emerging and commercial farmers get ready to showcase their pride and joy with growing numbers of cattle and small stock after three tough and trying years of drought.

This week’s expo, which lasts until Saturday, is a unique opportunity to get hold of some of the best genetics in the country. This can be done at the livestock auction, which will start at 17h00 on Friday. “Something not to be missed,” Kavari says.

He notes with much pride that the Kautura Expo’s Brahmans are now recognised by the Brahman Association of Namibia, which means the Brahman cattle on show carry the blessing of the highest authorities on this special and hardened breed, which is so popular in Namibia.

The organisers and competitors at the expo are clear that the government should play an even more prominent role in subsidising, especially communal and emerging farmers, to ensure the future of the agricultural sector in the economy.

“The Katutura Expo’s livestock section is in full accordance with President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan. It is not just another show. It is a dream come true and this one is for the people of Namibia,” Kavari remarked.

Namboer‘s involvement this year resulted in the company erecting temporary kraals, providing judges and presenting the first livestock auction at the expo.