Ongwediva raises over N$1 million for trade fair

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Ongwediva Town Council raised over N$1 million for the hosting of the 18th Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) at a gala dinner on Saurday. The main sponsor, MTC, pledged N$462,500 while Standard Bank pledged N$150,000 and FNB N$145,000.

MTC manager of sponsorship and promotions Joseph Mundjindi said OATF creates opportunities, that facilitate trade and business linkages between indigenous market entrepreneurs and foreign business personalities.

He said it further serves as an opportunity to expose the products and services of small and medium enterprises, in addition to creating a forum for smart partnerships with established corporate entities.

This year’s trade fair will be celebrated under the theme ‘Towards the transformation of Namibia’s exhibition landscapes’

Also speaking at the event, Bidvest managing director Sebby Kankondi said the chosen theme should serve as a reminder that the Ongwediva leadership is committed to transforming the town’s economy and the lives of its people.

“They are doing this to promote their town and their region and they are doing this to further promote Namibia. This is the kind of leadership we all, as leaders, need to emulate,” Kankondi said.

He further said Namibia’s economic transformation calls for entrepreneurs to diversify their products and services.

“It is a request for us to look into the products and services, rather than just a continuation and traditional repetition of being traders of imported products. We need to add value to commodities,” he said.

The trade fair will run between August 25 and September 2.