More services and accessibility expected from MTN’s local acquisition

Edgar Brandt

Windhoek-Information and Communication Technology Minister Tjekero Tweya says he hopes that MTN Business Namibia’s acquisition of a 30 percent shareholding in Profile Technologies will result in more quality services and products that will be more affordable and accessible to all Namibians.

MTN Business Namibia is a unit of global telecommunications company, MTN Group, and Profile Technologies is a subsidiary of Profile Investment Holdings.

The multi-million dollar transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval by the Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC), allows MTN Business Namibia, which was previously 100 percent owned by the MTN Group, to have a local empowerment partner in Profile Technologies, a company described as having local expertise in the Namibian ICT sector.

The deal will result in an increased services basket of ICT products and services to the Namibian market.

“It is sad to note that the ICT industry has failed Namibia, as 27 years after independence we still find that many Namibians have no access to ICT, television signal, internet or mobile services.

“I believe that the timing of the partnership that we are witnessing today would not have come at a better time. It is also my sincere hope that you will make good your promise to propel Namibia towards achieving its ICT goals and increase the growth of opportunities in the sector,” Tweya said at the announcement of the acquisition.

“The partnership allows us to create efficiencies and converged solutions, while creating service offerings for both fixed and mobile telecommunications services, aimed at corporate and SME customers,” said MTN Business Namibia managing director Elia Tsouros.

As part of the deal, which will create one of the largest ICT companies in the country with significantly enhanced service offerings for enterprises and consumers, Profile Technologies will cease to operate as an independent entity and will be merged into the operations of MTN Business Namibia.

The new company, which will trade as MTN Namibia, will result in Profile Investment Holdings taking up two board seats, with the remaining three seats taken up by representatives of the MTN Group.

Over the coming months, MTN Namibia plans to make extensive upgrades and expansions of its services offering, delivering greater levels of high-speed connectivity and solutions to more customers across Namibia.

MTN Namibia will focus on offering broader services beyond connectivity, including e-based software and security solutions, giving it a competitive advantage and access to a huge market potential spread across the vast Namibian landscape.

“The partnership allows us access to a global network and to offer complete ICT solutions, including connectivity for our existing and potential clients. Our business was geared towards offering solutions towards e-government solutions and quasi-government institutions and MTN Business Namibia has exposure to the private sector.

“The merged business will rapidly propel Namibia towards achieving its ICT goals and increase the growth and employment creation potential of the sector,” said Profile Investment Holdings managing director Solomon Nemaire.

“The ability of the new merged entity to offer consumers and businesses greater quality services and products delivered through world-class networks, excites us as Profile Investment Holdings and we look forward to the endless opportunities created through this transaction.”