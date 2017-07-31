Millions in Olufuko pledges outstanding

Loide Jason

Outapi-Although many businesses and individuals have honoured the pledges made for the 2015/16 Olufuko Cultural Festival that raised N$2,4 million in 2015 and N$3,3 million in 2016, many have failed to honour their pledges.

Mayor of Outapi Town Selma Asino revealed this at a fundraising dinner for Olufuko held in Outapi in Omusati Region on Saturday night. Asino said since 2015, N$2.4 million was pledged at Olufuko gala dinners and N$3.3 million in 2016.

However, over N$4 million in pledges by individuals and companies is still outstanding. She said, as a result, Outapi Town Council’s operational costs were not covered due to budgetary constraints caused by those who did not honour their pledges.

“This situation has caused financial operational implications to council, as it has to bail out the Olufuko Festival by settling the costs incurred by these activities,” she said.

Individuals and companies who made pledges at the 2015/16 were therefore called on to honour their financial obligations.

Speaking at the same occasion was former president Sam Nujoma, who urged the wider business community to continue supporting the cultural festival by providing funds and materials needed to make Olufuko a success.

“I particularly wish to encourage the small and medium enterprises to become actively involved by showcasing their products and services, as they are the backbone of the economy of our country,” he said.

He further urged the Olufuko preparatory committee to consider establishing a museum at the Olufuko Festival Centre.

This year the gala dinner managed to collect N$851,000, and to date 284 exhibitors have registered for this year’s Olufuko Cultural Festival, with international exhibitors from as far as Tanzania and Nigeria.

Kapana, SME and clothing stalls are fully booked and only around ten corporate stalls are still available.

This year’s Olufuko festival is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 5.