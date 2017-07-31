Magicians dispatch Mighty Civilians

Staff Reporter

Gobabis-Boys were separated from the men when the quarterfinals of the ongoing Debmarine Namibia Cup resumed at the Legare stadium in Gobabis last weekend.

In the clash of the titans, Civic were eliminated by fellow Premiership side Tura Magic in a exciting thrilling match where no quarter was asked or given in front of an enthusiastic crowd in the heart of the Cattle Country.

Wire Shipanga’s Magicians joined fellow Premiership sides Mighty Gunners, Young Chiefs and Young African in the semifinals.

After reaching the last eight, the lucrative club knockout cup competition, saw being drawn at the well grassed Legare Stadium.

The men in camouflaged uniform (Mighty Gunners) from Otjiwarongo confronted Southerners Try Again in the opening match and clinched a narrow 1-0 triumph over their stubborn lower division campaigners with Asser Hara-Ramseb earning the Man of the Match award (N$ 1,500).

In the second match of the day, Wire Shipanga’s Magicians faced off against cross-town rivals Civics in a tightly contested encounter with both teams giving nothing away.

Brave Warriors gangling striker Ita Keimuine was the difference between the two evenly balanced teams when scored the only goal of the match. The often-wasteful goal poacher also walked away with the man of the match award.

Playing in front of its adopted home crowd, Young African locked horns with fellow Premiership opponents Rundu Chiefs but the match ended in a dull goalless stalemate (0-0) – leaving the result to be decided through the dreaded penalty shootout.

The hosts kept their nerves with successful attempts from the allocated five spot kicks to claim a 5-4 victory over their opponents. African’s Himee Hengombe was voted Man of the Match.

Hosts Eastern Chiefs featured in the main match on the day when the Epako outfit came face to face with Premiership outfit Oshakati-based Young Chiefs.

However, Lee-Roy Angula’ brace and a goal apiece from Kennedy Paulus, Eilo Shipalanga and Uatumba Muheua gifted the visitors a comprehensive 5-0 lead while Ballack Kakuuai pulled back a consolation goal for the Omaheke regional qualifier. Final score: E Chiefs 1-5 Y Chiefs.

Dates and venues for the semifinals are yet to be confirmed, while the draw sees another mouth watering clash between Gunners and the tournament’s hot favourites Tura Magic, with Young African and Young Chiefs taking on each other for the battle of the young in the other semifinal.