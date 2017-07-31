Jarman to defend continental title in Botswana

Staff Reporter
Windhoek-Namibian World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Pan African titleholder Anthony Jarmann, is to put his belt on the line with a tie against Tanzania challenger Hassan Mwakinyo, next week Tuesday, 08 August 2017.
The bout will be staged at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaberone, Botswana.
Fox Sports in conjunction with Namibian boxing enterprise Kinda Promotions will be hosting the much-anticipated Boxing Bonanza in neigbouring Botswana.
Another Namibian boxer Rafael Iita, will also fight on the under card bouts for the vacant International Lightweight title against Vuzi Zwane from South Africa.
An appetizing menu is on display with some of the finest fighters pound for pound in the business on display.
International Super Featherweight Contest – 4 Rounds
Tshephang Babui vs Dario Familia
Botswana South Africa
International Lightweight Contest – 4 Rounds
Steven Bagwasi vs Brandon Bocking
Botswana South Africa
International Lightweight Contest – 4 Rounds
Kutlwano Ogaketse vs Vusi Zwane
Botswana South Africa
International Super Lightweight Contest – 6 Rounds
Rafael Iita vs Dennis Okoth
Namibia Kenya
WBA Pan African Super Welterweight Title – 12 Rounds
Anthony Jarmann vs Hassan Mwakinyo
Namibia Champion Tanzania Challenger
WBA Pan African Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds
Patrick Mukala vs Daniel Wanyonyi
DRC/RSA Champion KenyaChallenger