Dudes extends stay at Stars…Brave Warriors defender signs tow year contract extension

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Veteran Brave Warriors much traveled centre back Dudes Mwedihanga has renewed his contract for a further two years with his South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) Platinum Stars.

The former Tigers Football Club utility fullback joined the Rustenburg outfit in January this year after he parted way with relegated University of Pretoria (AMATUKS) at the beginning of last season.

He started in 12 games in the domestic league and four games in the CAF Confederation Cup. Dudes also made the PSL team of the month in March this year.

The beanpole centre back joined the South African professional ranks in 2013 when he joined Durban outfit Amazulu.

Despite giving his best to earn respect amongst the most respected defenders in the stinking rich South Africa Professional Football league, his first two seasons was not a bed full of roses as he suffered back-to-back relegation with both Amazulu and AMATUKS.

Nonetheless, the beanpole centre back redeemed himself with five star performance wek and week out for his club Platinum Stars where he played alongside compatriots Benson “Styles” Shilongo and veteran striker Henrico Botes.

A calculated tough tackling football playing centre back, Mwedihanga was unable to join his Brave Warriors team mates for the recent regional COSAFA Cup because of club commitments as his South African team was involved in pressing CAF assignments.