Chef de Mission in financial dire straits …Karumendu told to cough up for traveling expenses

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Long-serving and astute sport administrator and retried long distance runner Bertholdt Karumendu is a bitter man. This after he was bluntly informed to dig deep into his own pockets to cover his traveling expenses for the upcoming IAAF World Championships in London, United Kingdom, this year.

Karumendu, has been appointed as Chef de Mission by Athletics Namibia (AN) to accompany Team Namibia to the global games, starting today until the 14th of August.

However, due to financial constraints, the official is obliged reportedly to cover the cost of his own return ticket to the UK.

“As a sport administrator and athletics technical official it is indeed a great exposure and opportunity for me to gain the much-needed experience on international level at an event of this magnitude,” said a delighted Kaarumendu.

He expressed gratitude for the financial support he received from Bobby Griebel of Erongo Trading/Omaruru Spar and

Armand Steyn of Windhoek Cash & Curry/Powersave Wholesale.

The pair came on board to assist with covering the cost of Karumendu’s return air ticket to London so that the veteran sport official can realise his dream to attend the IAAF World Championships in London.

Karumendu is expected to fly out of the country tonight to join the rest of Team Namibia for the World Championships in London.