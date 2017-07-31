Bank Windhoek brand evolves

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Bank Windhoek launched its refreshed logo and brand proposition as part of the evolution of its brand on Thursday. The bank has been described as a success story of Namibia and demonstration of a great Namibian dream.

Established in 1982 by a group of Namibian entrepreneurs, the aim was to create an independent bank for Namibians. The Bank Windhoek brand is a well-known and respected brand and we have always positioned relationships at the core of our business.

Ensuring that our customers are at the centre of our business together with a strong belief that together we do better, will always be what motivates us. We aspire to be the most trusted and inspiring connector of positive change.

Our identity and success are closely linked to the well-being of our country. We connect our customers, communities and all other stakeholders to positive change and progress. Our customer-centric strategy and culture is underpinned by our unrelenting drive to provide customer experiences that are meaningful.

Bank Windhoek managing director Baronice Hans says: “Our rich history and legacy gives us the legitimacy and credibility to navigate a better future for ourselves and all our stakeholders. Our Brand refresh is a celebration of the exciting journey we have walked with our customers and are entering into in terms of the future.”

Jacquiline Pack, executive officer: marketing and corporate communication services added; “We have effected change to our brand icon which has been aligned to reflect a progressive, innovative look. It’s the passion to make a difference in the lives of people that comes through our updated logo which features smoother edges and cleaner lines. We have removed the standard blocked icon to free up the logo aligning it to the overall Capricorn Group brand strategy.

“We believe that the new look of our brand gives us a great platform to showcase the amazing possibilities of what the future with Bank Windhoek holds. Customers will enjoy a new world class experience with our refreshed look electronic platforms, such as Bank Windhoek’s Mobile app, iBank and in addition we look forward to our new website that will be launched in August,” Pack said.