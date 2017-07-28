Tura queen focuses on upliftment

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

Striving model, Geraldine Kandorozu, who has just won the crown of the new queen of Katutura has big plans for uplifting her community.

Kandorozu was crowned as the new face of Katutura during a glittery well-attended event at the Katutura Community Hall last Saturday.

The pageant crowned Naomi Kamenje first princess and Ngutjiua Karamata scooped two titles as second princess as well as Miss Personality.

“I’m humbled and excited at the same time, winning Miss Katutura was necessary for me because of the plans I have.

“There is a deep need in our community, and many issues that need to be addressed and tackled,” Kandorozu says.

She believes God has given her this platform to benefit her people, and she will use her new title to influence others.

“I have a list of things I want to address and attend to in my community, that’s why winning was necessary. The platform will make it easier for me to reach schools and different offices I will need assistance from or need to work with,” she says.

Her main focus will be on the youth, especially young girls whom she wants to motivate to believe in their dreams.

“I want to restore self-worth and love in God’s people.”

Kandorozu’s career as a beauty pageant contestant started as a joke in Okahandja in 2010.

“I was new in the hostel (Okahandja Secondary School hostel) and as per school custom, we had an event where we had to show our talents as new learners. Since I couldn’t sing nor dance, I decided why not just walk on stage,” she says.

Geraldine went on to win the crown of first princess at her first beauty pageant at the school.

In 2011, she took part in three pageants, Miss Hano, Miss Otjinate and Miss Waitress, all hosted in Windhoek and won all three titles.

In 2012, she took part in the Miss Epukiro where she won the crown of second princess.

The next year, 2013, was another exciting year for her as she was crowned Miss Okahandja Expo and Miss Opuwo Trade Fair in 2014.

In the same year she was chosen as a Namibian Tourism Ambassador to쟲epresent the country in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

She participated in the event, which featured other beauty queens from around the world, under the mentorship of former Miss Namibia, Paulina Malulu.

“There are a few other local pageants I have always wanted to take part in. I will have to see if I am still able to, especially the pageants that will give me a platform where I am able to represent the country at an international level.

“But for now I want to concentrate on my current title and do as much as God allows me to,” she says.

Miss Katutura proved to be an exciting entertainment extravaganza. Despite the show ending in the wee hours of the morning, those who attended could not stop screaming and craved even more.

The artists performing gave the audience a real treat, especially the appearance by One Blood performing their hit singles ‘Warakata’ and ‘Platinum’.

Diop, Rax Kandjoze, George Mbeumuna Nderura, Black Masters, MCMG, Mutjanga and Tjonga were among the artists who thrilled the audience with their amazing performances.