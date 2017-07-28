The other Skincare regimen

If your skin has a clear complexion, relatively few pores and is rarely prone to breakouts or product sensitivity, you have normal skin ? the most ideal skin type.

With normal skin you can basically use almost any product you wish, but it’s important to make sure that the ingredients are nourishing and the texture feels comfortable on your skin.

If your skin is constantly greasy, has enlarged pores with a dull complexion and prone to breakouts, you have oily skin.

But don’t feel discouraged about having this skin type because in the long run, you will be less prone to wrinkles due to all the excess oil production that helps keep your skin from drying and stretching as much as the other skin types.

Do not shy away from applying moisturiser because your skin needs to be moisturised. To help reduce blotchiness and breakouts, look for “oil-free” and “non-comedogenic” (won’t clog pores) on the labels, always go for light textured formulas.

If your skin feels very tight after cleansing, gets flaky and irritable, you have dry skin. Your skin type needs the most concentrated moisturisers to give it elasticity and radiance.

Because your skin does not have excessive amounts of oil, you don’t usually have to worry about breakouts, so it is safe to use a richer moisturiser.

As your skin ages or when you feel it necessary, you can invest in wrinkle reducing moisturisers as your skin type is the most prone to developing fine lines. With the right moisturiser and proper skin care routine, your skin will remain radiant and supple.

If your skin is particularly oily on the “T-zone” area (forehead, nose and chin) and it is dry or normal on the cheeks, you have combination skin. This skin type can be tricky when it comes to finding the right moisturiser because what works for one area may not work for the other. It is worth investing in two separate face moisturisers, one for the T-zone (oily skin moisturiser) and another for the cheeks and neck (normal/dry skin moisturiser).

If your skin gets highly irritated by several products, or you have skin allergies, it means you have sensitive skin. This type of skin can be very difficult to find the right products for, and it’s best to consult a dermatologist about your product choices.

Some general guidelines when buying moisturiser is to look for “fragrance-free” (fragrance irritates sensitive skin) and “hypoallergenic” (contains gentle, less irritating ingredients).

Make sure that your face moisturiser contains both UVA and UVB protection to help prevent skin cancer and sunburn. The ideal range of SPF is 15 to 30, and re-apply regularly especially if you are out in the sun for long hours.

Always test your new products on a small area of your skin (such as the inside of your arm) for about a week, just to make sure that you are not allergic or develop any side effects to the ingredients.

Beauty Ndapanda is a lifestyle blogger/writer.쟄er articles include wellness and beauty tips to help readers look and feel their best, while her topics on introspection examine thoughts and emotional processes for navigating through life’s ups and downs. 뼚www.beautyndapanda.com