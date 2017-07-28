Road safety concerns

Why is the first thing always the attitude of drivers, but not the behaviour of pedestrians?

You can be driving 60km/h, and hit a person. They will still die.

Why does the government not invest in the root cause of the problem, which is the fact that pedestrians are running across that road while traffic is moving?

Even the people complaining about taxis – the taxis are not the problem; the customers who flag them down anywhere and everywhere are the problem.

The taxi driver only wants to make a living, so I say – start educating passengers and pedestrians to become responsible, then the situations on the roads will also improve. Stop the blame mentality and start the education mentality.

Nieuwoudt Boshoff