Police need help to find these persons

The Namibian police are asking help from the public in finding a missing police officer. Sergeant Lukas Petrus went missing from his duty post at Nyae-Nyae checkpoint. It is reported that Sergeant Petrus, armed with a shotgun, left the compound with his dog at about 06h00 on June 13 to look for missing cattle.

His dog returned home, but he never returned to date and his mobile phone remains unreachable. An intensive search in the Nyae-Nyae, Tsumkwe and Gam areas proved futile.

The police are thus requesting anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergeant Petrus to contact Chief Inspector Shiningayamwe on 081-2859746 or the nearest police station. The police in Windhoek are also looking for a South African charged with multiple counts of vehicle theft in Namibia and other SADC countries.

George James Maluleke was on bail on the charges but failed to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday as scheduled.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the magistrate. Maluleke himself or anyone with information on his whereabouts may contact Deputy Commissioner Agas on 081-1242649 or the nearest police station.