Love, life, music and poetry…at Night under the Stars

Windhoek

The cosy courtyard at the Goethe-Institut Namibia once again promises its usual spectacular with a stellar performance by Namibian and German musicians at the next edition of ‘Night under the Stars’ on August 4.

Featuring on stage will be none other than Nasim Tekie and Ashwyn Mberi, who will present a caressing combination of their vocal talents that can produce sounds of rock, reggae, RnB and soul.

“Music lovers should expect two voices that project a combination of love and poetry about experiences in life,” says Tekie, a medical student at the University of Namibia.

She has a great passion for music and is inspired by the Motown Soul of the 1950s that brought the raw reality of a broken heart and the incalculable bliss of a first kiss to life through music.

Having performed with numerous well-known artists and having written songs for award-winning musicians, Nasim’s golden and harmonious voice will be up against another significant talent.

Ashwyn is no stranger to the stage or Namibian audiences, and he will contrast Nasim’s caressing voice with his sultry tone and hard-hitting lyrics.

The two multitalented individuals who play instruments such as guitar and djembe as well as sing, are bound to create an unforgettable evening full of expression.

The concert kicks off at 19h00 and the entrance fee is N$20.