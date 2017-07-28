FNB gives Paralympians pat on the back

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

FNB Namibia warmly welcomed the Namibian Paralympics team back home at the bank’s headquarters in Windhoek. A delighted manager of corporate social investment at FNB Namibia, Revonia Kahivere, expressed satisfaction with the athletes’ achievements.

“We are so proud and delighted to greet our Paralympians on this magnificent Namibian day while sharing with you the warmth, good humour and best wishes of thousands of Namibians.

“More importantly, to reinforce the best and most positive aspects of our national character including our admiration for your supreme sporting ability.”

Johannes Nambala won two medals, finishing second in the men’s T13 400m final and replicated the feat in the T13 200m final at the recently concluded International Paralympic World Athletics Championships. Ananias Shikongo and his guide, Even Tjiviju, claimed Namibia’s third medal when the pair clinched a silver medal in the men’s T11 100m final.

Kahivere applauded the entire Namibian team and thanked them for their hard work, dedication, courage, focus and competitive spirit while conducting themselves in accordance with the highest traditions of the Olympic ideals.

“FNB Namibia and the whole country are extremely proud of you and we support you wholeheartedly now – and going forward.” Shivute Katamba, director of sport, thanked FNB Namibia on behalf of the portfolio ministry. He also singled out Coca Cola, Seaflower and NamPower for assisting the Paralympians in achieving their dreams. “As a government we do not have adequate funds for all sports codes and this is where we need the private sector to come on board, just as the FNB Foundation did. “We as government appreciate this gesture since the current economic conditions are not favourable but sport must continue.” He added that the government – in its National Development Plan 5 – would advocate the professionalization of sport so that athletes can make a living out of sport.

“With the current high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, sport can be taken up as development catalyst for the country.” On behalf of the Namibian people and the government he welcomed the heroes and heroines and thanked them for representing the Land of the Brave with honour and pride.