Farewell to Robbie

The family of the late football diehard Robbie Savage has expressed its sincere gratitude, appreciation and profound vote of thanks to everybody who assisted the family since the passing of their beloved son.

The siblings of the late Robbie also wish to express their sincere appreciation to His Excellency, Dr Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

“During his tenure as Prime Minister and Patron of the Namibia Football Association he accorded the opportunity to our brother Robbie, who is affectionately known as a sports fanatic and football mascot, to travel to various African countries to follow the Brave Warriors.

“Our brother was indeed a very happy and enthusiastic sports lover and football fanatic,” said Rina-Hearlen Savage, sister to Robbie.

She added that they were pleased by the support and assistance rendered by various people with whom Robbie had one or the other positive encounter throughout his involvement in sport.

The sports crazy Robbie will be ushered to his final resting place tomorrow, July 29, with the services commencing at 08h00 from the family home in Hanekam Street, Khomasdal before proceeding to St Mary’s Parish of the Catholic Church at 09h00.

There will be a final mourning gathering/night vigil at the St Andrew’s School Hall at 19h00. For further information, contact Cassius Moetie on 085-272-1518.