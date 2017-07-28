City sees first ever Wedding Fair

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

For first time ever Namibia is going to experience the excitement and beauty of a Wedding Fair scheduled for the capital tomorrow at the NamPower Convention Centre.

The fair is an initiative of the Namibian Weddings company, founded by Luciana Kangombe, known as Lucy K in fashion circles.

They will host the event under the theme “To Inspire and to Enlighten.”

Lucy K says the fair will look at everything a bride needs to make her special day an unforgettable experience.

This includes wedding gowns, decor, photographers, wedding cakes and everything that has to do with weddings, all on exhibit at the same event.

The garments and other accessories will also all be on sale. Two international and 15 local exhibitors will showcase their creations.

Some of the local exhibitors include Francis Photo Studio, By Invites, NWR, Vibrant Dynamic Investments, Leni Clothing, Loyal Boutique and Galaxy Advertising, while organisers have also confirmed Hellaz Couture as one of the international exhibitors.

In the afternoon a workshop will follow with mixed couples, already married and intending to marry couples participating.

Couples that are already married will counsel the would-be married, accompanied by fun activities simulating married life.

The couple that impresses the most during these activities wins an international trip to a destination of their choice.

The Wedding Fair also features a fashion show at night to round off the day. Twelve male and female models will walk the catwalk to showcase the wedding wear of the various exhibitors.

“Here each exhibitor is expected to craft a style in order to lighten and inspire the audience, and those who are ready to enter into marriage,” an excited Lucy K says.

The fashion show will also see performances by Franklin & DA, CJ and PDK ? with the latter playing songs from their latest album, ‘Odikwa’.

Refreshments will be sale, and the entrance fee for the fair itself is N$20. Normal tickets for the fashion show are N$80 while VIP tickets will cost N$150.

The show starts at 18h00 in the evening.