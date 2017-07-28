Air Namibia appoints The Dogg as brand ambassador

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Air Namibia has appointed Namibian superstar Martin Morocky, known as The Dogg, as the airline’s brand ambassador. He is off to a flying start and is promoting the national airline in various media, including social media, platforms.

The Dogg made a name for himself initially as a recording artist, but he has become so much more than that. His name has become a household brand in Namibia and beyond.

With his successful clothing label Mshasho and over 10 solo albums, The Dogg is one of the most recognised, best-selling and critically acclaimed artists in Namibia. His music is popular all over Africa in countries such as South Africa, Botswana, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. This is what makes him such a natural fit for Air Namibia, an airline that services Africa and does so carrying the spirit of Namibia with extremely high standards.

Asked about what are his main responsibilities as Air Namibia’s brand ambassador, Morocky said: “Being the brand ambassador of the national airline is a great honour. I join the Air Namibia team in working towards attaining the vision of the airline – to be a safe, reliable and financially sustainable airline contributing towards the prosperity of the Namibian nation. As a local ambassador I would like to encourage, promote and increase the use of air travel amongst Namibians, industry peers and followers of my work, while increasing the visibility of the airline brand,” he proudly explained.

The Dogg is no stranger to being an ambassador for well-known organisations in Namibia. His passion for music is matched by his passion for Namibia and worthwhile causes. He has previously been the ambassador for Nampol/Interpol, where his efforts were geared towards reducing crime. He was later appointed as the ‘Smart Cut’ campaign ambassador under the stewardship of the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The campaign covered topics like educating and encouraging Namibian men to participate in voluntary male circumcision (VMC) countrywide. “Together with my team, we managed to have over 25,000 men circumcised in the first year of the campaign,” he said.

Paul Nakawa, Air Namibia’s manager of corporate communications, welcomed The Dogg to the Air Namibia family.

“It gives me great pride to welcome The Dogg on board, a truly home-grown talent to share Air Namibia’s story with the world. This partnership is a reflection of Namibians working together towards a common goal. It further demonstrates national pride and adding value to the national flag,” he said.

He encouraged Namibians to continue supporting the national airline as their preferred carrier to facilitate their air transport services