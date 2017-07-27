Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Welwitschias ready for Kenya NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Welwitschias ready for Kenya July 27, 201700 tweet Welwitschias ready for Kenya LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here × = 27 LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 21.9 ° C 23 ° 21 ° 13% 3.6kmh 0%Fri 16 °Sat 14 °Sun 15 °Mon 23 °Tue 23 ° HIV/AIDSYoung women continue to be at high risk of HIV July 13, 20170Gay men at higher risk of contracting HIV July 3, 20170Youth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170