Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Bernadus Swartbooi resigns from Swapo NEW ERA VIDEOPolitics Video: Bernadus Swartbooi resigns from Swapo July 27, 20170548 tweet Bernadus Swartbooi resigns from Swapo RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special FocusSwartbooi recalls Isaacks’ last moments KarasSwartbooi turns down SELCo offer KarasVoter registration officials must not be chancersLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 6 + = twelve LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 21.9 ° C 23 ° 21 ° 13% 3.6kmh 0%Fri 16 °Sat 14 °Sun 15 °Mon 23 °Tue 23 ° HIV/AIDSYoung women continue to be at high risk of HIV July 13, 20170Gay men at higher risk of contracting HIV July 3, 20170Youth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170