Seven-a-side tourney set to ignite the north

Staff Reporter

Oshakati-Namibia’s leading maize meal brand, Top Score, a subsidiary arm of Namib Mills kicked off its second edition of the annual seven-a-side Northern leg football tourney at Oshakati Independence stadium last weekend.

Top Score is hosting the seven-a-side Northern Leg for the second consecutive year following increasing public demand from football lovers and participating teams for the hosting of this popular tourney in the North.

The sporting bonanza is Namibia’s oldest and largest social sports football tournament and is aimed at providing community upliftment and engagement, as Namib Mill’s way of rewarding dedicated and disciplined athletes, who continue to show spirit and persistence in their support for the seven-a-side tourney.

Football teams in attendance at the launch showed a lot of excitement and amazing team spirit, and it was clear that the teams were ready to bring their A–game and showcase their talent and skill in pursuit of being crowned the Top Score Northern 7-A-Side champions.

Last year, the inaugural edition attracted a total of 22 corporate and business teams, with this year seeing an increase of six teams to bring the total to 28.

The total investment in this particular tourney is valued at N$165,000. The tourney comes with a floating trophy, as well as gold, silver and bronze medals for teams finishing in the top three bracket.

Prize money includes N$10,000 for the winning team, N$5,500 for the runners-up, N$3,500 for the 3rd placed team and N$ 2,000 for the 4th placed side.

Speaking at the launch, Namib Mills spokesperson Ashante Manetti said the company is committed to Namibia, adding that the initiative aids the company in investing in the development of the country and its sports.

“A trophy carries dust, but memories last forever, so we want to encourage each and every team not only to give their best in the tourney that lies ahead, but also to enjoy this opportunity to be in the company of fellow football lovers, who continue to show support, dedication and passion for the game and the Top Score 7-A-side tourney.”

Fans and supporters are encouraged to bring their camping chairs and come en masse to support their favourite teams. Entrance is free and matches take place on weekdays, starting at 18h00 and on Saturday afternoons at 14h00 at Oshakati Independence stadium. .