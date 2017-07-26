Visions Consulting Squash Open starts today

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Wanderers squash club will host its annual Wanderers Visions Consulting Open, starting today until July 29 in the capital.

In last year’s edition the Open attracted top players from across Namibia and with the introduction of new technology, such as live scoring boards, the competition created an exciting atmosphere amongst players.

“The feedback received from some of Namibia’s top players is that with the new technology we have now overtaken top tournaments in South Africa in terms of organisation. This proves that we are able to host world class standard tournaments. One of the main reasons that we are able to host such great tournaments is because of fantastic sponsors such as Visions Consulting, who have had a special relationship with Wanderers squash club for many years now. The team at Visions Consulting is fantastic to work with and we are proud to have them on board once again for the 2017 edition of the Visions Open,” said Wanderers squash club chairman Steven Berry.

With the 2016 edition, for the first time ever, Wanderers decided it was time to shake things up a little bit, and instead of having a ladies draw, the ladies were integrated into the men’s draws, where they then played against players of the same ranking.

This has been a revelation and has certainly helped grow the strength of ladies squash, as they now have the opportunity to play against the men who are either on the same level or even stronger.

As with the Nashua Wanderers Open hosted in May this year, the 2017 edition of the Visions Open is already proving testament to the successes of Wanderers Squash over the last year, as they have once again managed to fill a draw of 80 players.

Of these entries, numerous come from the Wanderers Juniors tournament hosted in January, and then followed by the ladies event in February. April saw the biggest ever Wanderers draw of 64 players, and then in June with the Nashua Open, attracting the biggest ever draw of 80 players.

Berry added: “Due to these great tournaments that we have held over the last year, and the growth of players, Wanderers squash club have started with its squash court renovation plans. The club has now sanded down its first two courts and aims to replace the other two, which have been there for about 30 years now. There are clearly exciting things on the horizon at Wanderers squash club.”