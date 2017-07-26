Thrilling action in Bank Windhoek Hockey League

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Premier Field Hockey League entered its fourth week this past weekend, with Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) topping the log in both the men and women’s leagues.

In the first men’s game of the day Unam took on DTS. It was a thrilling encounter that ended in a 1-1 draw, with neither side able to break the other’s defence. On Saturday, an upbeat WOBSC (Windhoek Old Boys) side, who recently won the Night League, took on NUST.

It was one-way traffic throughout the game as goalie Jacobus Coetzee got in on the scoring by scoring a penalty flick. The final score was 15-0 in favour of WOBSC.

NUST is yet to win their first game of the season. Top scorer in that game was Dylan Finch with three goals.

In the final game of the weekend, Saints took on a formidable BDO Wanderers side. It was a tough game for Wanderers as they went down 8-0 to the youthful Saints. Top scoring in that game was Nico Neethling with three goals.

In the Bank Windhoek women’s league, WOBSC women were in top form as they defeated NUST 5-0. Top scorer in the game was Jivanka Kruger with two goals for WOBSC. With the Saints men team beating BDO Wanderers it was now time for the two clubs to battle it out amongst the women teams.

This time around, BDO Wanderers came up on top as they ended Saints’ unbeaten streak of the season. BDO Wanderers won 2-0. Top scoring with both goals was Bianca Muller.

DTS took on Unam over the weekend with the Unam women showing exactly why they won the indoor league. They came out top in this match with a 4-0 win over DTS. Top scoring for Unam was Viola Simon and Maggy Mengo each with two goals.