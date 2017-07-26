Sixteen learners hauled in for drinking

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-The police in Khorixas have confirmed that 16 learners were last Friday taken to the police station after they were either found at bars at night or during the day during the operation called ‘Say no to alcohol and drugs.’

The campaign is to curb drinking among learners. Khorixas has become notorious for under-age drinking involving learners.

During the operation the police could be seen patrolling the streets of Khorixas looking for under-age drinkers at bars and shebeen, where they also searched for knives and other weapons. They used five vehicles.

According to Inspector Hiskia Nuuyoma, the Khorixas station commander, 16 children were taken to the local station. Alcohol was confiscated from eight learners from Cornelius Goreseb High School on Friday morning, while another eight were rounded up from the bar near the #Aodaman Traditional Authority offices at night.

“We brought them in and warned them. Nobody was detained,” Nuuyoma said.

Bar owners were also warned at the local station after dozens of children were seen on their premises where they usually drink and casually smoke cigarettes.

He praised parents for discouraging their children from going to bars, saying, “Last Saturday no children were taken to the police station,” after Friday’s operation.

A meeting will be held today at Cornelius Goreseb High School with parents. Nuuyoma warned bar owners not to sell alcohol to children and also to chase away children from their outlets.

“Business owners do not hear what we tell them about the children. Maybe they are deaf,” said Nuuyoma.

The local police chief also revealed to New Era they are planning to ban alcohol consumption at public events in the near future.

A warning form was designed by the police which the parents of the children will sign after their children are taken to the police station.

At last week’s parents’ meeting a call was made for a curfew after 20h00 for all schoolchildren.

Operation ‘Say no to alcohol and drugs’ will take place for three consecutive weeks after which police will evaluate the success of the operation.

Nuuyoma said they might extend the operation but for now the police will heavily patrol alcohol outlets.

“We will face the problem head on and on busy days such as paydays we will mobilize our forces,” Nuuyoma said.

“The police operation is a success and it bears fruits. We see children less at bars. Police must be praised for this,” one businesswoman who owns a nightclub told New Era.