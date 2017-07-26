HTS suffer home defeat in Rugby Classic Clashes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The visiting Walvis Bay Private High School defeated HTS by 33 points to 14 in the final FNB Classic Clashes rugby match in Windhoek last Saturday

The visitors took an early lead posting points on the board, though it looked as if the hosts were well prepared for the encounter.

It was a well balanced affair for a while as the hosts were out to give the visitors a decent run for their money, but the coastal boys showed superiority with superb ball retention throughout and sealed the result with the final try towards the end of the match.

Mervin Gertze from HTS, proud HTS learner and driven by the school’s motto of work and live was chosen the Vigo Hero, while Bjorn Kazondunge from HTS walked away with the prestigious Man of the Match award.

The FNB Classic Clashes will conclude with the last two football matches on September 8 and 9 in the north, as schools and organisers take a much needed hiatus as a result of exams including the upcoming August school holidays.