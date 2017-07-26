Hearing Impaired School sweeps clean the stakes in beauty pageant

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-The Hearing Impaired School swept clean the stakes in a beauty pageant with Selly Sheya crowned Miss Winter Deaf School Sport Tournament 2017, Uatuesapi Kamutuezu her first princess and Selma Thomas the second princess.

The Hearing Impaired School are soccer champions of the Annual Winter Deaf School Sport Tournament that was hosted at Chairman Mao Zedong Secondary School in Otjomuise last weekend. They won the soccer trophy and gold medals with Usko Nghaamwa Special School second runners-up and Eluwa Special School third.

Eluwa Special School took the netball trophy with the Hearing Impaired School runners-up and Maria Mwengere Secondary School third.

Eluwa Special School, Katima Combined School, Maria Mwengere Secondary School and Usko Nghaamwa Special School joined the Hearing Impaired School in Windhoek for this memorable event, which delivered a weekend full of fun.

The tournament started on Friday morning with a boys soccer match between the Hearing Impaired School and Eluwa Special School, followed by Maria Mwengere Secondary School against Usko Nghaamwa Special School with Hearing Impaired School and Usko Nghaamwa qualifying for the final. After the soccer matches the girls took to the netball pitch.

The tournament with different sports codes ended on Saturday night with a beauty pageant.

Salmi Ndakalako, a teacher at the Hearing Impaired School, said the tournament is an annual event which started in 2013 between Eluwa and Hearing Impaired School. But this year Hearing Impaired School decided to make it bigger and better by inviting, for the first time, all schools and units for the deaf.

“Sports development for deaf learners promotes human rights and equity through sport and it creates new opportunities for friendship and networking within greater deaf school communities,” said Ndakalako.