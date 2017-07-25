Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Squash festivities this weekend NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Squash festivities this weekend July 25, 2017034 tweet Squash festivities this weekend RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Wanderers Squash Closed taking place this weekend SportSquash set to take capital by storm FeaturesExeter Chiefs move will improve my game – Chrysander BothaLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − three = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 10.3 ° C 12 ° 9 ° 23% 3.6kmh 0%Thu 16 °Fri 15 °Sat 19 °Sun 21 °Mon 21 ° HIV/AIDSYoung women continue to be at high risk of HIV July 13, 20170Gay men at higher risk of contracting HIV July 3, 20170Youth-friendly clinic to introduce ARV services June 19, 20170