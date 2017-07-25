Nehale LyaMpingana to get new constituency office

Obrein Simasiku

Omboto-Councillor of the Nehale LyaMpingana Constituency Leevi Reinholdt will soon move into a new workplace – two years after having operated without an office.

The new office, constructed at the cost of N$7 million, is nearing completion with over 95 percent of the work done.

Construction of the councillor’s house has commenced and will cost N$945 617. The new office is situated at Omboto, remotely situated 120 km east of Omuthiya.

LI Architectures inspected the building to detect any defects, after which minor imperfections were found and the contractor tasked to fix them before it can be handed over to the regional council.

Reinholdt expressed satisfaction in the timely manner in which the office was constructed, considering the inaccessible terrain. The construction began in 2015.

“I am impressed in the contractor; it was very difficult to reach this place when transporting the materials to the site. Several of his vehicles broke down due to bad roads, something I would say it somehow delayed the project,” stated Reinholdt.

“With the completion of the project, it clearly marks the beginning of development. Now we have brought the services closer to the people,” he added.

The office has been already equipped with solar power backed up by an automatic powered generator. Also, boreholes have been drilled to supply portable tap water.