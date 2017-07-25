Namibians apparently enjoy watching porn

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-According to recent global statistics Namibia ranks among the countries where the number of women visiting pornographic sites nearly equals the number of men.

Statistics released by the world’s largest free porn site indicate that about 45 percent of Namibian women make up the total number of Namibian people visiting pornographic websites daily. Namibia shares this slot with Botswana, Guyana, Bolivia, Paraguay, Laos and Latvia.

The statistics also show that for the first time not only has South Africa joined the top 20 countries fond of watching porno but it is also where women make up 33 percent of people who go online to watch porno daily.

“Interestingly enough it seems there are more female visitors down south than in the rest of the world. If we were to look at countries north of the equator most are predominantly male visitors,” commented the report by Porhhub, which compiled quite detailed figures for 2016.

The figures are complete with patterns of what pornographic materials are liked by country, the choice between still images and motion images, to preferred gadgets of choice – computer, tablet or cellphones.

The figures also include people’s duration on the websites – South Africans spend the second longest time on pornographic sites, spending on average 10 minutes and 45 seconds watching porn daily.

The Philippines, however, is the number one country in the world – they spend 12 minutes and 45 minutes, while the Americans spend 10 minutes and 15 seconds. On average visitors to such sites are said to spend 9 minutes and 36 seconds.

The research also says the majority of visitors to the pornographic websites “are millennials – comprising an impressive 60 percent of viewership, to be exact”.

When broken down, those aged 65 and above make up the smallest percentage of average visitors, but this depends on each country.

In India the proportion of viewers between 18 and 24 is much higher than in Spain, where the majority of users are aged between 25 and 44 years.

In South Africa – which is among the top 20 countries who have regular visitors to such sites – about 73 percent of visitors to such sites use cellphones, followed by the USA, India and the Philippines whose 70 percent of visitors use cellphones.