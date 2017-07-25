Query: Honourable Zephania Kameeta, is poverty only existing in Windhoek? You should start giving food in all regions. Even the region where you are from, people are going hungry. Your ministry is a duplication of the emergency management unit in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Response: The food bank is a new programme in Namibia, being piloted in Windhoek and covers 7 of the 10 constituencies in the Khomas Region, a process which was gradually rolled out with logistical and financial resources per constituency since 30 June 2016. This implies that even in Khomas Region, the roll-out was gradual since June 2016.

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare is currently assessing the operations of the food bank. The assessment was necessitated by the fact that the number of beneficiaries (extremely poor) in Khomas Region was much higher than the national poverty line indicators in Namibia. The assessment that is currently being carried out is to make sure that only the vulnerable and extremely poor people benefit from the food bank, as well as to determine the sustainability and possible reforms thereof.

The ministry will hold consultations with other regions outside Khomas Region, in order to give effect to its expansion programme, subject to resources availability. This information will be shared in due course.

