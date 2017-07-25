Meat Board, livestock industry evaluate vision

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Joint Vision of the Namibian livestock and meat industry, an initiative of the Meat Board of Namibia (MBN), was evaluated at an industry meeting last week.

Progress regarding the implementation of the Joint Vision was presented and aspects that need urgent attention were identified.

The meeting was informed by the National Planning Commission (NPC) on the implementation of the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) and by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF), on the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP)’s comprehensive, coordinated and integrated agricultural development programme (HACCAIDEP).

The creation of a market for cattle producers north of the veterinary cord fence, the defining and implementation of value addition in the meat industry, and the financing of critical functions of the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) are specifically to be addressed in the Joint Vision programme. The Joint Vision was introduced to the public by the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry in February 2014.

The MBN also announced that the compulsory use of the double ear tags for export to South Africa will be implemented from September 1. These ear tags are currently only available at the MBN at N$10.75 per set. Producers who want to buy ear tags need to produce their original Stock Brand Certificate or card.

Meanwhile, the MBN says its FanMeat scheme is going from strength to strength. The scheme provides assurance to consumers of Namibian meat regarding the welfare of production animals, the traceability of the meat from the slaughterhouse to the farm of origin as well as the safety of the meat in respect of antibiotic residues and growth hormones.

This scheme involves the entire chain from farming to export, slaughterhouse and standards, and rules are based on legislation and good animal practice principles.

To further enhance the integrity of the scheme, FanMeat membership will become compulsory for transporters of livestock to export slaughterhouses in Namibia. However, the public will be informed of the intended date of implementation of this measure.