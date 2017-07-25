Lucrative prizes at stake in Debmarine Cup quarters…Magicians and Civilians top the bill

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The ongoing Debmarine Namibia Cup sees giants of the now-defunct Namibia Premier League (NPL) heavyweights Tura Magic up against Civics in the peak of quarterfinals matches slated for the Legare Stadium in Gobabis on Saturday.

When the quarterfinals draw was conducted at Football House to determine clashes of the remaining eight clubs in the lucrative knockout cup, it was inevitable for the big guns to avoid each other.

Located approximately 200-kilometer east of Windhoek, the Cattle Country, as Gobabis is affectionately known, will be a hive of activity this weekend when action resumes in the country’s richest knockout cup competition.

Action gets underway with a mouth-watering clash between Mighty Gunners and Try Again, the latter being the only remaining representative from the southern part of the country. Their clash is penciled in for 11h00, while premier league rivals Magicians and Civics will lock horns afterwards at 13h00.

Young African Football Club, promoted to the NPL whose season did not take off and which has since relocated to the Cattle Country, will lock horns with fellow premiership rivals Rundu Chiefs at 15h00, with traditional local giants Eastern Chiefs confronting premiership boys Young Chiefs in the final clash under floodlights at 17h00.

The winner in the Gunners/Try Again clash will face the victors between the Mighty Civilians and the Magicians, while the triumphant side in the clash between Young African and Chiefs will set up a date with the winner in the battle of the chiefs (Young Chiefs and Eastern Chiefs).

Each participating club in quarterfinals is guaranteed a full playing gear to be complimented with a handsome cash amount of N$20,000 for traveling and preparations expenses, with the same practice also to be applied in the semifinals stage. The amount will be increased to N$30,000 for the two teams reaching the final.

Man of the Match recipient will walk away with a cool N$1,500 in the quarterfinals; N$2,000 (semifinals) and N$5,000 in the final. The winner will also have the privilege of selecting a charity organisation of his choice for an equivalent amount.