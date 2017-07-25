Foreign bogus healers denied bail

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Two alleged fake healers and a fellow Ugandan man were all denied bail when they appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The three accused are Kikabi Jamada, Ismail Kisenyi and Dirisa Almanda Waswa, who all face charges of entering Namibia without proper or valid passports. They also face a second charge of conducting business without proper work permit.

The three men were arrested on July 3 after two clients claimed Jamada, who trades under the names Dr Gombe, Dr Zamba and Juma, disappeared with their N$38 000 without being promoted to supervisory positions at work as promised by the so-called healer.

Police perused through the healers’ cellphones and found messages from conned victims who complained that herbs prescribed to them were ineffective.

Police invited anyone conned by the three men to come forth and 22 cases have since been lodged with the police.

Public prosecutor Bernandine Bertolini said the States objected to bail being granted to the three men because the accused persons are foreign nationals who are a fright risk.

Bertolini further said it will not be in the interest of the administration of justice to grant bail because one of the accused, Kisenyi, has a pending matter and there is fear that he will commit further offences if released.

During the court appearance, Magistrate Ndapewa Celma Amadhila adjourned the case to tomorrow for plea. She said the accused persons can bring formal bail applications should they wish to be released on bail.

Afrika Jantjies is the legal representative for the accused persons.