Foetus found on airport road

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The police reported yesterday that a foetus wrapped in newspaper and stuffed in plastic bags was found by a pedestrian walking next to the Neudamm Experimental Farm and Hosea Kutako International Airport on Sunday morning at around 12h00.

No further information was available and police investigations continue.

A boy, aged two years, fell into a well and drowned at Omutekwa village, Ondjungulume in Otamanzi Constituency at around 18h00 on Sunday evening. According to the police report, the toddler, identified as Frederick Gabriel, was playing with other children near the well when the incident happened. His next of kin were informed and police investigations continue.

Another pedestrian was hit and killed on Sunday at around 18h00 on the road between Outapi and Oshakati.

According to the police report, the driver of a VW Amarok was travelling from east to west when he struck Shikalepo Martin, 49, who was crossing the road, killing him instantly.

His next of kin were informed and the police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.