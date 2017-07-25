18 guards unpaid for two months

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Guards employed by Chimurenga Trading cc, a Keetmanshoop-based outfit, have endured hardship after their employer failed to pay their monthly wages for two months.

About 18 employees of Chimurenga Security firm that has a contract with a local education institution have since May not been paid their wages, making their life very difficult.

Guards relayed the hardships they endure as a result of salary delays, saying they have found it extremely difficult to feed their families, pay rent and send their children to hospital and school.

One concerned security guard explained that in May and June they had to borrow money from loan sharks whose repayments are almost prohibitive because they charge interest.

“I am in difficulty and have not eaten for days my landlady says she needs the money now. I also do not have any toiletries and my clothes are very dirty. I cannot accumulate any more debts,” he narrated his ordeal.

Contacted for comment, co-owner of Chimurenga Frans Kooper said he is aware of his employees’ hardships and he in turn blamed the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture for not having paid for the services rendered by his company since May.

Head of Finance at //Karas Regional Council Directorate of Education, Arts and Culture Inid Deeku, when approached for comment confirmed the directorate has not paid the security firm its money since May but she promised all the outstanding amount will be settled soon.