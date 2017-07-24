Two in court after selling dagga to boy

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-Two men, Josef Tjiveze, 27, and Joekline Huikhoeo Haraes, 21, appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court for allegedly dealing and selling dagga to a school learner.

The two suspects were granted bail of N$1,000 each when they appeared in court on Friday and the case was postponed to September 7 to allow for the police to conduct their investigation.

According to Warrant-Officer Amon Kapiye the two were arrested on Wednesday last week, a day after a parents meeting was held at Eddie Bowe Primary School where issues of drugs among school learners and substance abuse were discussed. The Kunene regional educational directorate organized the meeting.

“Just a day after we attended a meeting where the community pleaded and discouraged others not to sell drugs to children and this is happening,” Kapiye said.

Khorixas has been rocked by alcohol and drug abuse amongst schoolchildren and on Wednesday parents imposed a 20:00 night curfew on their children. Last weekend scores of teenagers were rounded up from local bars, and bar owners were also questioned about the presence of teens at their business premises.

The underage boy, whose name cannot be revealed because he is a minor, was found smoking dagga and upon questioning identified the house where he bought the drugs.

Meanwhile last Friday four suspects – Cornelius Nanubeb, 41, Erich Somseb, 38, Godfried /Howoseb, 50, and Manfried Aib, 33 – appeared separately for being in possession of dagga at the north-western town. They were granted bail of N$1,000 each.

Nanubeb and Aib are set to appear again before court on August 22, while Somseb is set to make another court appearance on August 2, and /Howoseb on September 7.

All suspects appeared before magistrate Jermaine Muchali Muchali while Pendapala Tuhafeni Hamunyela prosecuted.