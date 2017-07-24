NUST launches second annual fashion show

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) last Friday launched its second annual fashion show that will see exciting young designers showcase their best garments and other accessories under the theme ‘Technology in Fashion.’ The show is scheduled for the end of this week at the NUST Engineering Basement.

According to organisers, all designers and models are NUST students and the event is an opportunity for NUST students to showcase their talent. NUST does not have a fashion design department.

The director of the show, Roger Kangootui, says the show aims at promoting new brands as well as showcasing the unknown talents of students.

Following last year’s inaugural NUST show, in which designers used recycled materials with a glimpse of glamour, this year all the designers have gone the extra mile to display their collection from quality materials funded by themselves. Up to 16 models, both male and female students from NUST, will be on the catwalk.

Megameno Fillips, who was inspired by her mother to be a designer, will show her sophisticated collection in different colours. Matende Samwel will show seven pieces of elegant collection that are bound to lighten up the show.

Eslien Tsuses will showcase her bikini collection inspired by television. Pea Pewa promises to showcase high quality garments done with creativity.