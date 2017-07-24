Man charged for theft of court dockets

Clemans Miyanicwe

Khorixas-Herman Gaoseb appeared in the Khorixas Magistrate’s Court last week for theft of court dockets from the prosecutor’s office.

The 40-year-old Gaoseb is employed as a messenger at the court, having started as a cleaner five years ago.

Gaoseb was granted bail of N$2,500, which he paid on the same day, and his case was postponed to September 7. He was asked not to enter the premises of the court except for the attendance of his criminal case and to report every last day of the month between 08:00 and 17:00 at the Khorixas Police Station.

Gaoseb appeared before magistrate Jermaine Muchali Muchali while Pendapala Tuhafeni Hamunyela prosecuted.

A chief administrative clerk at the court told New Era that some other employees at the court also have to be investigated and that police have to reveal how many dockets are missing.

Warrant Officer Amon Kapiye told New Era yesterday that dockets are sent to the court before suspects appear in court. “They (dockets) are booked out from us, the police, and taken to the court by the police. Those dockets are missing from the court,” Kapiye said.