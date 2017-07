What bumper crop harvest? Is the harvest at 150 percent of what we need to feed ourselves? Or will we still need to import maize, and if so, please stop reporting misleading information. We can’t have a “bumper” crop harvest and still import over hundreds of thousands tons of crop products to feed ourselves. Please raise the bar for “bumper” to start at least from 101 percent self-sufficiency. – Gideon Garoeb