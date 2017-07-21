Welwitschias to face Uganda in Kampala

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Applying more intensity in their attack and avoiding schoolboy errors will be the strategy for Namibia’s rugby fifteen, the Welwitschias, when they face Uganda this weekend for their Africa Gold Cup clash in Kampala.

According to Namibian mentor Roger Thompson, the Welwitschias’ narrow 31-26 victory over a stubborn Zimbabwe last Saturday was not satisfactory as he feels the team lacked in many aspects, especially in attack and at breakdowns as well as its overall finishing touch.

Heading to Kampala for tomorrow’s clash against the Cranes of Uganda, Thompson said they have worked hard to rectify all shortcomings from last weekend’s match and expects his charges to be on top of their game when they take to the field tomorrow.

The youthful gaffer added there are no major injuries in the squad, with the exception of Shaun du Preez who has been sidelined for this weekend’s match as he continues to nurse a few minor injuries.

The Welwitschias – who are the Africa Gold Cup defending champions – still top the Africa Gold Cup log with 15 points following impressive victories against Senegal (95-0) and Tunisia (53-7). Second on the log is Kenya with 12 points, having also recorded notable wins over Senegal and Tunisia. Uganda are third with 11 points.

Besides the Namibia vs Uganda clash tomorrow, Kenya will also be in action this weekend when they confront Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, also tomorrow. Namibia faces Kenya next Saturday, July 29, at the Hage Geingob Stadium in the capital.

The Africa Gold Cup, which serves as 2019 World Cup qualifiers, features Namibia, Kenya, Senegal, Tunisia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Namibia, who are a tier-two nation in the World Rugby tier system and have participated in five World Cups since their first appearance in 1999, have won the last three editions of the Africa Gold Cup – in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The Gold Cup is played on a round robin basis until August 5, with the winner not only being crowned Gold Cup winners but also qualifying for the World Cup. The 2019 Rugby World Cup takes place in Japan from September 20 to November 2 and will be played across 12 venues.