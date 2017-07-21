Social grants should be used prudently – Nashandi

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Poverty Eradication I-Ben Nashandi has appealed to pensioners and people living with disabilities to ensure that state grants are used for their welfare and that of their families.

Nashandi said this after announcing that pensioners and persons living with disabilities would receive a once-off payment of N$1,600 for the month of August, which includes four months of back pay.

He said the back pay will include N$100 for each of the past four months, from April to July, thus totalling N$1,600. From September onwards, the eligible beneficiaries will receive the monthly pension of N$1,200.

Government earlier this year announced that the social grants paid to registered pensioners and persons living with disabilities would be raised from N$1,100 per month to N$1,200, with effect from April 1.

“We inform all the beneficiaries of old and disability grants that following the enactment of the Appropriation Act of 2017, the payment of the increased grants will be paid from the month of August this year to all the eligible beneficiaries,” Nashandi said in a recent statement.