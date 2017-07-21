Sibanda writer postpones visit

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – Zimbabwean author C.M. Elliot has postponed her visit to Namibia to promote ‘Sibanda and the Black Sparrohawk’ – the third book in the Sibanda series of novels.

The first novel, ‘Sibanda and the Rainbird’ is about African medicine and the murderous trade in body parts.

The second, ‘Sibanda and the Death’s Head Moth’, covers the brutal and unscrupulous world of rhino and elephant poaching.

The author has scheduled the visit to Windhoek to introduce ‘Sibanda and the Black Sparrohawk’ to Namibia readers for Saturday 19 August to Sunday 20 August 2017, and not Wednesday and Thursday this week as earlier reported.

When a skinned body is discovered on the side of a railway line deep in the Matabeleland bush, Detective Inspector Jabulani Sibanda, along with his sidekick, Sergeant Ncube and the troublesome Land Rover, Miss Daisy, are back on the trail of a murderer.

As more girls go missing and more bones are discovered, Sibanda realises they are dealing with the signature work of a vicious serial killer who chooses the railways as his killing field.

Suspects abound, and the trio pursues the leads relentlessly, but the warped psychopath is elusive. Has Sibanda met his match?

To complicate matters, his unrequited love interest Berry Barton, is back on his radar, Gubu police station politics are as partisan as ever and Sgt Ncube, in an attempt to equal the brilliance of his boss has discovered the wonders of the Oxford English Dictionary, with hilarious results.

With winter tightening its grip, and drought and hardship threatening the population, Sibanda uses a risky strategy to trap his nemesis. Can he pull it off?

The adventures come thick, fast and furious, punctuated by Sibanda’s explosive sarcasm and Ncube’s explosive gut, as we are once again plunged into the wildlife world the detective revels in and the sergeant fears so desperately, but Miss Daisy barely tolerates,.

C.M. Elliott was born in England; emigrated to Australia and completed an honours degree in French Studies at the University of Western Australia.

She moved to Zimbabwe and pioneered a tourism business, based in and around Hwange National Park, living in an assortment of tents, tree houses and bush dwellings.

The venture involved dodging a hodgepodge of charging elephants, rhino, buffalo and a rather angry spitting cobra, before she moved to Bulawayo to take up writing.