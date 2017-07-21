Pepata will celebrate two years in style

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek – One of the local restaurants specialising in traditional cuisine, Pepata, will celebrate two years in business next Saturday.

The restaurant is situated in the city centre along Robert Mugabe Avenue, next to The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN).

The main aim of the event is to celebrate traditional local cuisine, as well as to give something back to their loyal clients.

Queen Avula of Queentique Investment cc, who is organising the event, says they will celebrate the anniversary in style, and food lovers can expect new varieties of traditional cuisine on the menu.

“We will also introduce a digital game to suit traditional cuisine,” Avula says.

She adds that they will also launch a new wine list from the Wine Bar.

“We will also be giving away some free wines to our respective customers, and there will be motivational speeches from the local hospitality industry.”

To make it more exciting, Exit will host his media launch of the album ‘Cum Laude’ and also perform some of his classical hits.

Richard Meyer, Miss H, 2ko & Koxa, among others, will also perform, with 4X4 Too Much Power closing off the performances.

“We also plan to have a traditional food fair where 15 young girls, who will be assisting on the particular night, will serve guests,” Avula says.

The new game they will introduce is a digital form of the traditional game called Owela.

She promises a memorable, free event of networking and mingling.