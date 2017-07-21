New Swapo coordinator elected in Zambezi

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-The newly elected Zambezi regional coordinator of the Swapo Party, Moffat Sileze, has vowed to work hard to strengthen the party’s leadership in the region by working hand-in-glove with the regional governor, as well as all regional and local councillors.

Sileze unseated Linus Mafale, who was the party’s regional coordinator for the past five years, but was unable to retain his seat during the regional conference held over the weekend.

A new leadership was chosen on Saturday, and they officially introduced themselves to the media yesterday.

The new leaders include Dorothy Kabula, the new regional mobilisation and information officer, who replaces Austin Samupwa, who took up the regional treasurer’s position.

In his speech, Sileze said the new leadership “will further the work of the Swapo Party in Zambezi Region from where the previous regional executive left off. In our quest to treat every Swapo member equal, we shall soon embark upon visiting all our four traditional authorities in order to reassure them of our support and cooperation.”

He added, “We also endeavour to have districts identify land for the Swapo Party and to eventually build offices in the next five years of our mandate.”

Sileze further said although the lack of funds might be a challenge, “the regional treasurer is already looking at ways to begin a programme of fundraising, so that all our programmes can run successfully”.

At the same event, he stressed that the region would support President Hage Geingob to take up the presidency of the Swapo Party at the upcoming party congress in November.

“I want to emphasise that the Zambezi regional leadership would like a peaceful transition in our leadership at the top hierarchy. Therefore, we will rally behind the incumbent president of the Swapo Party, Cde Dr Hage Geingob to run uncontested in the upcoming congress.”