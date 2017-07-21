Namib Music Festival a first for Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek – A big music festival like none the capital has ever seen before is slated for October 28, when the entire Namibia is expected to converge at the Hage Geingob rugby stadium in Olympia.

Artists such as Steve Hofmeyr, Leah, Theuns Jordaan, Andriëtte Norman, Die Broers, Half Jack, Miss H, George Longane and John Rock Prophet will perform at the festival.

“The Namib Music Festival is the first of its kind and 100% authentically Namibian, founded by the people for the people. It will be a day of celebrations, like only Namibians can celebrate,” organiser of the festival Charl Celliers says. He adds that Namibians are bubbling with excitement about the festival, because it is something they desired for so long.

“The festival is specially tailored to suit festival goers’ tastes and requirements,” Celliers says.

Besides local and top South African artists, festival-goers can also look forward to lovely food stalls, which will prepare local dishes and they can relax at the beer tent near the main stage with friends and family.

The music festival is especially focused on incorporating a variety of genres, which will include local and South African artists.

Festival-goers will have the chance to enjoy world-class music, acoustic sounds and other entertainment.

“It will be a brief but powerful music festival, with performances from early morning until late evening,” Celliers says.

Tickets are already available and those buy their tickets early will receive 20% discount with EarlyBird tickets. Music fans can book tickets at www.webtickets.com.na and/or pay for them at any Pick n Pay supermarket.

Those who need more information or the latest information about the festival can follow the organisers on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Namib-Music-Festival-265250637285033/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/namibmusicfest) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/namibmusicfestival/).