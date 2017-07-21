Education comes first …for Miss Continents

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek – After returning home victorious last week with the title of Miss Continents 2017, local beauty, Andeline Wieland (22) will not allow her new-found fame to distract her from her future career plans.

Her plans include finishing her degree in six months’ time first, before starting with her assigned activities as Miss Continents full time.

“I believe education comes first and that it will help me in my future endeavours. I do, however, intend to remain an active student and citizen on campus during weekdays, but in weekends I will try to help make a difference in my local community,” Andeline says.

She says her university has acknowledged her accomplishment, and the media industry in Namibia and South Africa where she is currently based has shown great excitement and been supportive of her.

“I’m positive about the future,” she says.

During her time in Las Vegas she spent most of her time with Mijeanne Marais, the winner of Miss Teen Namibia, who joined her at the event.

She also did some shopping with other beauties from around the world, representing their countries.

Andeline entered Miss Continents after completing her duties as first princess of Miss Namibia 2016.

“I have leeway to do what I want, but I would like to spend the year uplifting my community, especially women and children in any way I can. I am also an advocate for cancer campaigns, but I’m open to suggestions from the public,” she says proudly.

She recently judged her first Miss Drag South Africa pageant which she says was awesome.

“I’ve just returned to university to complete my final semester.”

Andeline is the former Miss Teen Namibia and hails from Swakopmund but has also lived in Windhoek and Oranjemund.

She is currently completing her honours degree in journalism at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

She already holds a degree in drama and theatre studies from the same institution.