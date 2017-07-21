Capital sees cultural explosion tonight

Sabina Elago

Windhoek – A cultural and musical explosion awaits the capital when The Polyphonia Orchestra from Reunion Island teams up with local talent from the Youth Orchestras of Namibia (YONA) this Friday (today).

The event promises a unique night of classical music at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), as Polyphonia visits Namibia as part of its Southern African tour.

FNCC communication officer Alexandrine Guinot says the visit will form part of a cultural exchange programme between the French region of Reunion and Namibia.

The exchange aims to enrich participants and the audience through exposure to other forms of music and other cultures.

“Polyphonia orchestra is a group of student musicians from Reunion, who are representative of the island’s plurality and diversity. The orchestra has visited numerous countries around the world, and is now doing a Southern African tour through Namibia, Botswana and South Africa,” she says.

The YONA is a movement that has the vision of transforming the lives of youth through music by providing an intensive music programme that develops a sense of belonging.

The local orchestra also teaches members the importance of teamwork and a strong work ethic, and promotes self-confidence and good citizenship.

“The overarching principle is to advance children first and music second,” Guinot says.

The sound palette of the atypical Polyphonia Orchestra combines accordion, harmonica, woodwind instruments, brass, keyboards and percussion, creating a very original and diverse range of music.

The orchestra mixes classical sounds with island rhythms and modern touches.

The two bands will perform the piece ‘Tangeni Learns’ by Namibian composer Engelhardt #Unaeb. Tickets are available at the FNCC for N$30 in advance and N$50 at the door.